Is Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Navya Naveli?
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumoured to be in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.
Both have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially.
Speculations of their romance began last year when they began commenting on each other’s online posts.
They also attended multiple parties together.
Recently Navya was seen attending a ramp show, along with Siddhant’s mom and dad as the Phone Bhoot actor turned a showstopper.
Siddhant stepped into the entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge.
He became star after playing the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh.
Navya Navelii Nanda is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more.
She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda.
