Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao were seen at the wedding reception.
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked lovely in a printed lehenga.
Sunny Singh looked dapper at the wedding reception.
Shenaz Treasurywala looked beautiful in a blue sequin lehenga.
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal looked gorgeous in their black and white ensembles.
Raai Laxmi looked
sexy in a sparkling
golden lehenga.
Sumona Chakravarti
looked sensuous in a
black saree.
Shama Sikander and her husband were seen at the wedding reception.
