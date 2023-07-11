South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Way To Bollywood

Nayanthara

is all set to make her glorious debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Rashmika Mandanna 

has forayed into Bollywood with movies like Goodbye, Mission Majnu and Animal.

Tamannaah Bhatia

is regularly seen in Hindi films, her most recent being Lust Stories 2.

Shriya Saran

is well known for her stints in the Hindi movies Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

Kajal Aggarwal’s

is known for her successful Hindi films – Singham and Special 26.

Shruti Haasan 

juggles between Hindi and South Indian films, her latest Hindi movie was The Power.

Rakul Preet Singh

was seen in a number of Hindi films last year, including Doctor G and Chhatriwali.

Taapsee Pannu

has numerous Hindi films up for release, including the much-awaited Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Ileana D’Cruz

has been a part of several Hindi projects such as Rustom, Main Tera Hero, and Raid.