South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Way To Bollywood
Nayanthara
is all set to make her glorious debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.
Rashmika Mandanna
has forayed into Bollywood with movies like Goodbye, Mission Majnu and Animal.
Tamannaah Bhatia
is regularly seen in Hindi films, her most recent being Lust Stories 2.
Shriya Saran
is well known for her stints in the Hindi movies Drishyam and Drishyam 2.
Kajal Aggarwal’s
is known for her successful Hindi films – Singham and Special 26.
Shruti Haasan
juggles between Hindi and South Indian films, her latest Hindi movie was The Power.
Rakul Preet Singh
was seen in a number of Hindi films last year, including Doctor G and Chhatriwali.
Taapsee Pannu
has numerous Hindi films up for release, including the much-awaited Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Ileana D’Cruz
has been a part of several Hindi projects such as Rustom, Main Tera Hero, and Raid.