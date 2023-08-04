Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Suhana Khan, Kalki Koechlin at Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a vibrant blue saree at Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement.

Kalki Koechlin arrived with her husband and daughter at ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s daughter’s engagement.

Anurag Kashyap with couple of the hour – Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire.

Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pastel pink saree.

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala and white Jodhpuri pants.

Palak Tiwari looked breathtaking in a grey saree with silver embellishments.

Alaya F looked beautiful in a vivacious floral lehenga.

Agastya Nanda looked handsome in a white kurta pajama set.

Anjini Dhawan looked pretty in a peach sequinned saree.

 Siblings Parul and Pavail Gulati looked stylish in their ethnic outfits.

(Images by Viral Bhayani)