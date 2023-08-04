Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
Suhana Khan, Kalki Koechlin at Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement
Suhana Khan looked stunning in a vibrant blue saree at Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement.
Kalki Koechlin arrived with her husband and daughter at ex-husband Anurag Kashyap’s daughter’s engagement.
Anurag Kashyap with couple of the hour – Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire.
Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pastel pink saree.
Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala and white Jodhpuri pants.
Palak Tiwari looked breathtaking in a grey saree with silver embellishments.
Alaya F
looked beautiful in a vivacious floral lehenga.
Agastya Nanda looked handsome in a white kurta pajama set.
Anjini Dhawan
looked pretty in a peach sequinned saree.
Siblings Parul and Pavail Gulati looked stylish in their ethnic outfits.
(Images by Viral Bhayani)