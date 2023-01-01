Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy Debut At Cannes 2023

Mouni Roy made heads turn in the flamboyant yellow gown at her Cannes debut.
She looked breathtaking in the black mermaid-style gown for her second appearance.
Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress.
She arrived wearing a black bodycon dress with an embellished denim jacket.
Diana Penty looked
elegant in the white
figure-hugging gown.
Urvashi Rautela stunned in the green feather gown with a matching cap.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal kept things casual at their Cannes appearance.
Urvashi Rautela looked beautiful in the blue satin dress with a sequin jacket.
Which of these celebrity
looks impressed you
the most?