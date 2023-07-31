Producer:  Shrishti Negi Editor: Mohit Bisht

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Hot In Bold Red Saree At Jailer Audio Launch

Tamannaah Bhatia went bold in a red fusion saree for the audio launch of Rajinikanth starrer Jailer in Chennai.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah looked drop dead gorgeous in her stunning outfit which featured a thigh-high slit.

Tamannaah flaunted her bombshell body in the bold saree paired with a matching bralette.

The actress, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2 along with her boyfriend Vijay Varma, styled her hair in wavy curls.

Tamannaah also posted a series of photos in the sexy outfit on Instagram and received lots and lots of compliments.

Tamannaah was joined by superstar Rajinikanth at the mega audio launch which took place on July 28 in Chennai.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action thriller is all set to hit the screens on August 10.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer promises to be a gripping and intense cinematic experience.

