Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are Giving Major Relationship Goals
The rumours of Tamannaah and Vijay dating started during the initial phase of this year and while both of them did not accept it, they would often be seen at the same place at the same time.
People on the internet lauded
them for being an extremely
charming couple and kept
saying that they make for a
lovely couple in real life.
During the promotions of Vijay Varma’s latest OTT release, a lot of the cast members teased him about Tamannaah and he could not help but blush.
With time, both actors are
slowly opening up about
their relationship and fans
are incredibly happy about
the same.
In a recent interview, Tamannaah spoke about her relationship and called him her “happy place.”
She spoke about how he came to her “with all his guards down”, now we cannot stress how important that is for the success of any relationship.
The actress also highlighted the importance of a free-flowing easy relationship and how it helps the bond between two people to go.
The couple will be sharing screen space soon and fans are hopeful that their real-life chemistry will reflect on the screen and how!
Well, one does not know what lies ahead of them but fans and followers would love to see more of the couple and our best wishes are with them.
