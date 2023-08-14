The Week That Was: Here Are The Top 8 News That Dominated Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will headline Don 3 and dropped a teaser.
Ileana D’Cruz welcomed a baby boy with husband Michael Dolan on August 5.
Rumours were rife that Tiger Shroff has found love again, this time in Deesha Dhanuka.
Bipasha Basu revealed that her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart. She underwent surgery.
Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he has a crush on co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Late art director Nitin Desai’s wife filed a complaint against officials of ECL finance and ARC Edelweiss for abetting the suicide of her husband.
Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Was Offered A Cameo In Stree.
Karan Johar praised Kartik Aaryan at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.