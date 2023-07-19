Producer: Priyanka Das
Tom Cruise’s 9 Highest-grossing Movies Of All Time
Top Gun: Maverick (2022) is Tom Cruise’s highest-earning movie to date. It has grossed over $1.4 billion.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) is in the second spot, with earnings over $791.1 million.
His third highest-grossing film is Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), with lifetime earnings of $694.7 million.
With $682.7 million earnings, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) is on the fourth position.
War of the Worlds (2005) is his fifth highest-grossing film. It has grossed over $603.9 million.
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) is on the sixth spot, with earnings over $546.4 million.
On the seventh spot is Mission: Impossible (1996), with earnings over $457.7 million.
The Last Samurai (2003) is on the eighth spot. It has grossed over $456.8 million.
The Mummy (2017) is
his tenth highest-grossing movie, with earnings
over $410 million.