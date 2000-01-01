TV Divas Slay In Sexy Beachwear
hits the right spots in the bright pink bikini. She shows that you can never go wrong with a bright coloured bikini.
Surbhi Jyoti
strikes a pose in an orange one-shoulder monokini. The blue sarong makes for a stylish addition.
Krystle D'Souza
looks fabuloous in the backless figure-hugging turquoise dress. Resort dresses look glorious on beaches, dont' they?
Jasmin Bhasin
looks vibrant in the colourful crochet bikini with green bikini bottoms.
Chhavi Mittal
Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in the printed sleeveless dress. The hat makes it chic.
Shehnaaz Gill looks her sultry best in the red dress. With a dress like this, you don't need a bikini.
Karishma Tanna looks sexy in the printed bikini with a matching sarong. The stack of bracelets look stylish.
Surbhi Chandna looks hot in a black scalloped monokini. The hoop earrings are a nice touch to the beach look.
Nia Sharma keeps it hot and sexy in the black cut-out bikini. The cross pendant adds the right amount of bling.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More