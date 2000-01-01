South Korean Celebs Whose Untimely Deaths Shocked Fans
K-pop idol Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band ASTRO, died at the age of 25.
Reports by local media cite that the K-pop star was discovered unresponsive in his Gangnam apartment in Seoul by his manager on April 19.
Moonbin’s demise has, once again, brought to light the deaths of Korean celebs that shocked the world in recent years.
Goo Hara of the K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead in her Gangnam apartment by her manager in November 2019. She was allegedly being abused by her ex-boyfriend.
The suspected suicide of Goo Hara took place only a month after her fellow K-pop idol and close friend Sulli passed away. Reports indicate she was subjected to a long struggle with online bullying.
In December 2017, SHINee’s lead singer Jonghyun passed away reportedly by suicide. He was only 27 at the time. Reports alleged he died from inhaling toxic fumes.
K-drama actress Yoo Joo Eun, 27, was found dead at her home in August 2022. The Big Forest actress left behind a suicide note which reportedly indicated her deteriorated mental health.
Zombie Detective fame Jung Chae Yul passed away in April 2023; she was only 26 at the time. The details regarding the circumstances of her death remain unclear.
Actor Cha In Ha was found dead at his home in December 2019. His demise came just two years after his acting debut in the film You, Deep Inside of Me.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More