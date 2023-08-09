Urfi Javed Outfits Which Crossed All Levels of Creativity
Producer: Chirag Sehgal
Urfi Javed is called DIY expert for a reason.
Each time Urfi drops photos online, she leaves everyone stunned.
While many troll Urfi, it does not stop her from experimenting.
This was one of Urfi Javed’s cutest jacket – made up of toys.
Sporting this broken glass outfit is surely daring.
This is what we call recycling.
Urfi looks gorgeous in this outfit made up of blades.
Urfi’s outfit is a befitting reply to ‘patthar maaro’ trolls.