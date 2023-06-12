Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Are Engaged
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on Friday.
The couple shared official engagement pictures on their social media handles.
Pawan Kalyan attended the intimate engagement ceremony.
Ram Charan posing with the lovely couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.
Another picture of the beautiful couple with the RRR star Ram Charan.
Chiranjeevi claps during the rings exchanging ceremony.
Niharika Konidela posing with the engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.
Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.
Allu Aravind posing with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More