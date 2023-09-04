Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
What If
Bollywood Actors
were
Teachers in School…
Amitabh Bachchan:
With his deep baritone voice, the megastar would ace as a strict and disciplinarian principal or headmaster.
Akshay Kumar:
He would totally slay as a physical education teacher with his background in martial arts and a healthy lifestyle
.
Shah Rukh Khan:
With his command over the English language and his eloquence, the King Khan would have been a great English teacher.
Aamir Khan:
The perfectionist would have been a great mathematics teacher, showing his wizardry over numbers.
Deepika Padukone:
Having played several historical roles, the beautiful diva would be perfect as the history teacher.
Alia Bhatt:
The talented actress would perhaps take her role as a general knowledge teacher seriously, and totally ace it!
Priyanka Chopra:
Her globetrotting ways would have made the global star an apt geography teacher.
Nora Fatehi:
Without a doubt, she would have made the perfect dance teacher.
Sushmita Sen:
She has already played a sassy chemistry teacher in the past. Perhaps, she would have aced it in real life as well.
Salman Khan:
After years of hosting Bigg Boss, Bhaijaan would have been great as a co-curricular facilitator.
NEXT: 10
Taylor
Swift Quotes to Motivate You in Life