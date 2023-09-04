Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

What If Bollywood Actors were Teachers in School…

Amitabh Bachchan: With his deep baritone voice, the megastar would ace as a strict and disciplinarian principal or headmaster.

Akshay Kumar: He would totally slay as a physical education teacher with his background in martial arts and a healthy lifestyle.

Shah Rukh Khan: With his command over the English language and his eloquence, the King Khan would have been a great English teacher.

Aamir Khan: The perfectionist would have been a great mathematics teacher, showing his wizardry over numbers.

Deepika Padukone: Having played several historical roles, the beautiful diva would be perfect as the history teacher.

Alia Bhatt: The talented actress would perhaps take her role as a general knowledge teacher seriously, and totally ace it!

Priyanka Chopra: Her globetrotting ways would have made the global star an apt geography teacher.

Nora Fatehi: Without a doubt, she would have made the perfect dance teacher.

Sushmita Sen: She has already played a sassy chemistry teacher in the past. Perhaps, she would have aced it in real life as well.

Salman Khan: After years of hosting Bigg Boss, Bhaijaan would have been great as a co-curricular facilitator.