When Anupama’s Nidhi Shah Stunned All With Her Gorgeous Photos

Producer:  Chirag Sehgal

Television actress Nidhi Shah has become a household name. 

Nidhi is known for playing the role of Kinjal in Anupama. 

In the show, she is married to Toshu and is therefore Anupama’s daughter-in-law.

Nidhi Shah often drops gorgeous pictures on social media. 

Nidhi Shah’s Instagram handle is flooded with her drop-dead gorgeous photos. 

Nidhi has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. 

Isn’t Nidhi looking simply gorgeous? 