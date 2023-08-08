When Karan Johar Wanted To ‘Murder’ Anushka Sharma’s Career
Producer: Dishya Sharma
Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma teamed up for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Photo Credit: Twitter
Released in 2016, Anushka’s performance was praised in the film.
While it was the 1st time that they collaborated, Karan once admitted he wanted to ‘murder’ Anushka’s career.
Karan made the shocking confession at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016.
He said he wanted to ‘murder’ her career and asked Aditya Chopra not to sign her for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
“There was another lead actress who I wanted Adi to sign. I was totally behind the scene sabotaging (Anushka),” he said.
Photo Credit: Reddit
However, Karan’s opinion changed after watching Band Baaja Baaraat. He apologised to Anushka.
“I called her and I felt like I owed her an apology and a compliment,” Karan said.