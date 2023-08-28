Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s Fiancé?
Producer: Aditi Giri
Aashna Shroff is a fashion and beauty blogger and a YouTuber.
She recently announced her engagement with singer Armaan Malik.
She has been dating Armaan Malik since 2019. Reportedly, they were seeng each other in 2017 but then broke up.
Aashna is the daughter of Indian model and former actress Kiran Shyam Shroff. She graduated from MIT College in Juhu, Mumbai.
She was also awarded the Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year Award for 2023.
Reports suggest that Aashna Shroff boasts a net worth of ₹37 crores.