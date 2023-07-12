Who Is Elvish Yadav, BB OTT 2 Wild Card Contestant?

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has become the talk of the town.

So far, Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswami, Ayesha Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri and Cyrus Broacha have been eliminated.

While there has been no official confirmation, internet is abuzz with rumours of some exciting wild card entrants.

Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber, is rumoured to enter the house soon.

Elvish makes short films, which are extremely popular.

He owns two channels on YouTube – Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav.

The young internet sensation also runs his own non-profit organisation, Elvish Yadav Foundation.

Hailing from Gurugram, he completed his graduation from Hansraj College, Delhi University.

Elvish became famous for his Hatyanvi accent on his videos. He has millions of subscribers on different social media platforms.

