10 Inspirational Quotes for IAS Aspirants
“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” –
Rabindranath
“Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.” –
Gautama Buddh
“Genius is 1% talent and 99% percent hard work.” –
Einstein
“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” –
Mahatma Gandhi
“Rarest of all human quality is consistency.” –
Bentham
“The hardest thing in life is which bridge to cross and which to burn.” –
Bertrand Russell
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” –
Confucius
“Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle.” –
Benjamin Franklin
“All persons ought to endeavor to follow what is right, and not what is established.” –
Aristotle
“Arise, awake, and, stop not till the goal is reached.” – Swami
Vivekananda
