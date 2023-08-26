10 Inspirational Quotes for IAS Aspirants

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” – Rabindranath 

“Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.” – Gautama Buddh

“Genius is 1% talent and 99% percent hard work.” – Einstein

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“Rarest of all human quality is consistency.” – Bentham

“The hardest thing in life is which bridge to cross and which to burn.” – Bertrand Russell

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” – Confucius

“Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle.” –  Benjamin Franklin

“All persons ought to endeavor to follow what is right, and not what is established.” – Aristotle

 “Arise, awake, and, stop not till the goal is reached.” – Swami Vivekananda