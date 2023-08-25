10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World
Iceland: Low crime rates, strong social support, and a lack of military forces contribute to its peaceful environment
New Zealand: Political stability, limited conflict, and an emphasis on well-being place it high on the peace index
Portugal: Safe society, low crime, and a peaceful political climate make it a serene destination
Austria: Strong rule of law, low crime, and political stability contribute to its peaceful reputation
Denmark: Minimal corruption, well-functioning institutions, and a sense of security characterize this peaceful nation
Canada: High levels of personal safety, social tolerance, and stable governance make it a peaceful haven
Czech Republic: Political stability, low violence, and a strong social fabric rank it among peaceful countries
Japan: Safe society, low crime, and a culture of respect add to its reputation for peace