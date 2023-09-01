10 Amazing Benefits Of Ragi

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
The consumption of coarse grains like ragi reduces the risk of cancer diseases.
Ragi contains 0.38 percent calcium, 18 percent dietary fibre and 3 percent phenolic compound due to which it is anti-diabetic, anti-tumorigenic, and anti-microbial.
Apart from this, its consumption also reduces the high level of cholesterol.
Ragi contains low calories and is loaded with dietary fibre, amino acids, and other vital nutrients.
Including ragi in your diet helps to improve digestion, reduces the risk of heart disease, slows ageing, and controls diabetes.
Ragi has all the essential macronutrients such as carbohydrates, fibre, fats and proteins, and key micronutrients like vitamins and minerals.
It has negligible levels of cholesterol and sodium, to promote heart health.
In addition, ragi contains sufficient quantities of vitamins C and E, to boost immunity and improve hair and skin health.
The abundance of dietary fibre helps to enhance good HDL levels and diminish bad LDL levels.
Calcium, iron, magnesium and phosphorus are also found in ample amounts in ragi flour, which makes it a wholesome breakfast option.