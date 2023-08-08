1o Animals That Can Camouflage
These reptiles change color to blend into their surroundings, helping them avoid predators and catch prey.
Chameleon
Cuttlefish
These marine animals can change the color and texture of their skin to mimic their surroundings underwater.
With body markings resembling tree bark, they become nearly invisible against tree trunks.
Leaf-Tailed Gecko
Its spotted fur helps it blend into rocky and snowy landscapes, making it difficult for prey and predators to spot.
Snow Leopard
The frog’s skin is covered in raised, moss-like patches that resemble the texture of tree bark, leaves, and
moss, providing effective concealment.
Vietnamese
Mossy Frog
Its fur changes color with the seasons, allowing it to blend into snowy and rocky environments.
Arctic Fox
Resembling twigs, leaves, or even bird droppings, these caterpillars use camouflage to avoid being eaten.
Moth Caterpillar
Many snakes have color or patterns that mimic their habitat, allowing them to avoid detection by predators and prey.
Snakes
The upper side of its wings resembles tree bark and is shaped and coloured like dead leaves, effective for camouflage.
Grey Cracker Butterfly
