10 Beautiful Aquarium Plants That Do Not Need Substrate
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Anubias: These sturdy, low-light plants attach to driftwood or rocks
Java Fern: Adaptable and low-maintenance, it thrives tied to decor
Amazon Sword: Place its roots in the gravel for nutrients
Java Moss: Driftwood or mesh works for this lush, no-substrate option
Water Wisteria: It can float or grow anchored in your aquarium
Hornwort: Floats freely, purifying water and providing shelter
Cryptocoryne: Some species grow well without a substrate layer
