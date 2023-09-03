10 Beautiful Aquarium Plants That Do Not Need Substrate

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Anubias: These sturdy, low-light plants attach to driftwood or rocks

Java Fern: Adaptable and low-maintenance, it thrives tied to decor

Amazon Sword: Place its roots in the gravel for nutrients

Java Moss: Driftwood or mesh works for this lush, no-substrate option

Water Wisteria: It can float or grow anchored in your aquarium

Hornwort: Floats freely, purifying water and providing shelter

Cryptocoryne: Some species grow well without a substrate layer

