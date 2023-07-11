7 Beauty Products You Must have In Your Monsoon Kit
Using a sparkling face wash during the monsoon season gives a refreshing and invigorating cleanse
A gentle cleanser removes excess oil from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture
To avoid smudging and smearing due to rain or humidity, use waterproof mascara.
A hydrating lip balm will keep your lips moisturized and protected
Using a water-based moisturizer during the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high, can be beneficial
To protect your skin from UV rays, use an oil-free sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF.