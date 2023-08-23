Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Dates are a good source of dietary fiber, vitamins (such as B vitamins and vitamin K), and minerals (like potassium, magnesium, and copper).
Dates provide natural sweetness, making them a healthier alternative to refined sugar in recipes.
The fiber in dates can aid digestion and promote regular bowel movements.
Dates are rich in natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, providing a quick energy boost.
The potassium content in dates can help regulate blood pressure and support heart health.
Dates contain minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, that contribute to bone health.
Dates contain antioxidants, that may help protect brain cells from oxidative stress.
The antioxidants in dates may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like- heart disease and certain cancer types.
The antioxidants and vitamins in dates can promote healthy skin by combating oxidative stress.
Despite being calorie-dense, dates’ fiber content can promote feelings of fullness, aiding in portion control.