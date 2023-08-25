10 Benefits Of Keeping Snake Plant At Home

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Snake plants are one of the best air purifiers; even NASA has certified! They also provide oxygen and humidity to the room.
Easy to maintain, snake plants are a great home decor item. They can brighten up any space with their tall-shaped leaves.
Snake plants require minimal water to survive. In fact, over-watering is a cause of death for them.
They can grow in humid conditions, thus, making them a great bathroom accessory.
Snake plants are very easy to propagate. There are two ways of propagating the plant: leaf cut or rhizome cut.
It is believed that snake plants bring longevity, prosperity, intelligence, beauty, art, health and strength.
Snake plant is effective in decreasing allergies as as they absorb carbon dioxide and other toxins from the air.
Snake plants are low maintenance. They can easily thrive without water and sunlight.
They reduce CO2 levels at night by absorbing it.
Snake plant can keep cancer at bay by removing cancer-causing agents like toluene, xylene, benzene, formaldehyde.