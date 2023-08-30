8 Benefits of Using Menstrual Cups
Producer: Riya Ashok
Menstrual cups are reusable and can last for years.
Over time you will save money thanks to its longevity.
You normally need to empty menstrual cups less frequently.
Menstrual cups don’t raise the risk of TSS like some tampons can because they are composed of medical-grade silicone, rubber, or latex.
Menstrual cups are comfortable for a variety of activities since they fit your body’s shape and movements after they are correctly implanted.
Menstrual cups keep menstrual fluid out of the air, which can help prevent the sometimes-present odour from developing.
Contrary to tampons, menstrual cups do not absorb moisture, which can lessen the risk of dryness and irritation in the vagina.
Contrary to certain throwaway goods, menstruation cups don’t include any chemicals, bleaches, or colours that can trigger allergies or sensitivities.