10 Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes To Understand Life Better
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions
The soul is neither born, and nor does it die
Perform your obligatory duties, because action is indeed better than inaction
You came empty-handed, and you will leave empty-handed
You have the right to perform your actions, but never to the fruits of your actions
Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant
The mind is restless and difficult to control, but it can be subdued through practice and detachment
A person can rise through the efforts of their own mind; they can also sink, in the same manner, because each person is their own friend or enemy