10 Best Countries to Retire in 2023

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Portugal: Affordable living costs, pleasant climate, and a relaxed lifestyle make it a top retirement destination

Mexico: Proximity to the U.S., diverse landscapes, and a lower cost of living attract retirees

Spain: Rich culture, healthcare access, and a comfortable Mediterranean lifestyle appeal to retirees

Malaysia: Expat-friendly, affordable healthcare, and a mix of modern and traditional living options make it attractive

Costa Rica: Breathtaking scenery, stable democracy, and affordable healthcare draw retirees seeking a tranquil life

Ecuador: Low living expenses, diverse geography, and a retiree-friendly visa program make it a popular choice

Colombia: Increasingly safe and vibrant, with affordable costs and a variety of climates to choose from

Thailand: Exotic culture, affordable living, and well-established expat communities make it a tropical retirement favorite