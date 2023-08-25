10 Best Countries to Retire in 2023
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Portugal: Affordable living costs, pleasant climate, and a relaxed lifestyle make it a top retirement destination
Mexico: Proximity to the U.S., diverse landscapes, and a lower cost of living attract retirees
Spain: Rich culture, healthcare access, and a comfortable Mediterranean lifestyle appeal to retirees
Malaysia: Expat-friendly, affordable healthcare, and a mix of modern and traditional living options make it attractive
Costa Rica: Breathtaking scenery, stable democracy, and affordable healthcare draw retirees seeking a tranquil life
Ecuador: Low living expenses, diverse geography, and a retiree-friendly visa program make it a popular choice
Colombia: Increasingly safe and vibrant, with affordable costs and a variety of climates to choose from
Thailand: Exotic culture, affordable living, and well-established expat communities make it a tropical retirement favorite