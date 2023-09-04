10 Best House Plants For Your Zodiac Sign
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Aries: Snake Plant – Low-maintenance and resilient like Aries.
Taurus: Peace Lily – Elegant and calming for Taurus’ love of beauty
Gemini: Spider Plant – Adaptable and communicative, just like Gemini
Cancer: Pothos – Easy to care for, perfect for nurturing Cancer’s instincts.
Leo: Orchid – Exotic and showy, matching Leo’s dramatic flair
Virgo: Lavender – Aromatic and soothing for Virgo’s meticulous nature
Libra: Fiddle Leaf Fig – Stylish and balanced, like Libra’s aesthetic
Scorpio: Venus Flytrap – Mysterious and unique, reflecting Scorpio’s intensity.