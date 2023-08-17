10 Best Places  in India For Photography

Producer: Nibandh Vinod Images: Shutterstock
Purani Dilli is a must-visit location for street photography if you want to calm down and return to earlier, slower times while tucked away somewhere in India’s fast-paced capital, Delhi.
For photographers who love cultural and damaged sites, this UNESCO World Heritage Site proves to be a charmer.
The scenery at the valley of flowers in Uttarakhand is nothing less a dreamland.
The pink city of Jaipur and its forts are standing proof of the royalty of Rajasthan glorious history.
One of the oldest cities of the world, it holds the present and the past of Indian’s glorious journey on its ghats, narrow lanes and colourful walls.
If you are someone who likes historic architecture and sculptures, then this is a must-visit destination.
Your breath will be taken away by the intricate carvings on the numerous temples, monuments, and forts that have stood tall for centuries.
The scenic beauty of the snow-clad mountains and the clean environment is bound to take your breath away.
Its colourful clean lanes and architecture ooze the French impact on the city. Pondicherry is a refreshing surprise and experience to witness.
The scenery of beautiful beaches, clear blue water and the green island can compete with any exotic beach location around the world.