10 Best Indian Places To Visit In August
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Manali
Manali offers a refreshing retreat amidst the mountains and lush valleys during the monsoon. You can visit nearby attractions like Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley.
Shillong looks captivating during the monsoon season. The region is adorned with blooming flowers and numerous waterfalls.
Shillong
Coorg, known as the “Scotland of India,” is a picturesque hill station with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls during August.
Coorg
Kodaikanal’s pleasant weather during August makes it an excellent destination for nature lovers. You can explore the tranquil lake and hills.
Kodaikanal
The popular hill station is at its scenic best during monsoons. The verdant hills, dams, forts and falls shall make-up for a trip to remember.
Lonavala
While it’s the off-season for tourism, August in Goa can be charming with green landscapes and fewer crowds. You can also enjoy discounted rates on accommodations.
Goa
August is the best time to visit the Valley of Flowers when the meadows are in full bloom with a variety of colorful flowers.
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
August is an ideal time to visit Leh-Ladakh as the
Leh waterbodies become more accessible, and Ladakh sky gets clear,
with pleasant temperatures.
Leh, Ladakh
August is a great time to visit Munnar as the monsoon showers enhance the beauty of its tea plantations and waterfalls.
Munnar
August is a good time for diving enthusiasts to explore the underwater beauty of the Andaman Sea.
Andaman