10 Best Plants That Repel Mosquitoes
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Citronella: Releases a strong mosquito-repelling scent
Lavender: Produces a fragrance that mosquitoes dislike
Marigolds: Emit a scent that deters mosquitoes and insects
Rosemary: Offers a pleasant aroma that repels mosquitoes
Peppermint: Releases a strong scent that mosquitoes avoid
Lemon Balm: Produces a citrusy fragrance to repel mosquitoes
Basil: Contains compounds that naturally repel mosquitoes
Catnip: Releases nepetalactone, a natural mosquito deterrent