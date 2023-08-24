10 Best Plants That Repel Mosquitoes

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Citronella: Releases a strong mosquito-repelling scent

Lavender: Produces a fragrance that mosquitoes dislike

Marigolds: Emit a scent that deters mosquitoes and insects

Rosemary: Offers a pleasant aroma that repels mosquitoes

Peppermint: Releases a strong scent that mosquitoes avoid

Lemon Balm: Produces a citrusy fragrance to repel mosquitoes

Basil: Contains compounds that naturally repel mosquitoes

Catnip: Releases nepetalactone, a natural mosquito deterrent