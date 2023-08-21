Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

10 Best Tips To Grow A Healthy Money Plant

Potting Mix

Use a well-draining potting mix that can retain moisture well.

Pot Size

Make sure that the pot you choose is slightly bigger than the root ball.

Watering

The plant needs to be watered regularly. But don’t overwater; the soil should be moist, and not soggy.

Fertilizing

Fertilize once a month during the growing season, which is spring-summer.

Sunlight

Place the pot in a spot where it will receive bright but indirect sunlight.

Misting

Misting the leaves regularly is crucial, especially if the air is dry.

Trimming

Trim regularly to encourage new growth. Always remove dead, damaged, or diseased leaves.

Repot

Repot every two to three years, or when it outgrows its pot.

Pests and Diseases

Watch out for mealybugs, spider mites, and aphids. Treat immediately with insecticidal soap or neem oil.

Patience

Money plants take time to grow and thrive. Don’t give up if you do not see results immediately.