10 Best Tips To Grow A Healthy Money Plant

Use a well-draining potting mix that can retain moisture well.
Make sure that the pot you choose is slightly bigger than the root ball.
The plant needs to be watered regularly. But don’t overwater; the soil should be moist, and not soggy.
Fertilize once a month during the growing season, which is spring-summer.
Place the pot in a spot where it will receive bright but indirect sunlight.
Misting the leaves regularly is crucial, especially if the air is dry.
Trim regularly to encourage new growth. Always remove dead, damaged, or diseased leaves.
Repot every two to three years, or when it outgrows its pot.
Watch out for mealybugs, spider mites, and aphids. Treat immediately with insecticidal soap or neem oil.
Money plants take time to grow and thrive. Don’t give up if you do not see results immediately.