10 Biggest Flowers On Earth

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Rafflesia arnoldii

Known as the ‘monster flower’, it can have a diameter of over 3 feet and emits a strong odor resembling rotting flesh.

Amorphophallus titanum

Also called the or ‘corpse flower’ or ‘titan arum’, it can reach heights of up to 10 feet and emits a foul smell during bloom.

Puya raimondii

Known as the “Queen of the Andes,” it can reach heights of up to 30 feet and produces a tall flower spike with numerous individual blooms.

amazon Water Lily

This water lilies have huge floating leaves, that can grow up to 10 feet in diameter and beautiful flowers.

Parrot’s Beak

The long, curved flowers of this plant can measure up to 3 inches and resemble a parrot’s beak.

Sunflower

Sunflowers can produce blooms with diameters ranging from a few inches to over 2 feet, depending on the variety.

Large-flowered cactus

Its large, white flowers can measure up to a foot in diameter and bloom only at night.

Jade Vine

Native to the Philippines, its unique turquoise-blue flowers can grow up to 3 feet in length.

Carrion Flower

Resembling a starfish, its reddish-brown flowers can reach up to 14 inches in diameter.

Giant Magnolia

Its fragrant white flowers can measure up to 12 inches in diameter and are often used in ornamental landscaping.