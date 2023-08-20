10 Biggest Flowers On Earth

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Known as the ‘monster flower’, it can have a diameter of over 3 feet and emits a strong odor resembling rotting flesh.
Also called the or ‘corpse flower’ or ‘titan arum’, it can reach heights of up to 10 feet and emits a foul smell during bloom.
Known as the “Queen of the Andes,” it can reach heights of up to 30 feet and produces a tall flower spike with numerous individual blooms.
This water lilies have huge floating leaves, that can grow up to 10 feet in diameter and beautiful flowers.
The long, curved flowers of this plant can measure up to 3 inches and resemble a parrot’s beak.
Sunflowers can produce blooms with diameters ranging from a few inches to over 2 feet, depending on the variety.
Its large, white flowers can measure up to a foot in diameter and bloom only at night.
Native to the Philippines, its unique turquoise-blue flowers can grow up to 3 feet in length.
Resembling a starfish, its reddish-brown flowers can reach up to 14 inches in diameter.
Its fragrant white flowers can measure up to 12 inches in diameter and are often used in ornamental landscaping.