10 Birds That Sing At Night

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Common Nightingale

Known for its beautiful and complex song, the nightingale’s melodious tunes are often heard during the night.

Eastern Whip-poor-will

This bird is famous for its distinctive “whip-poor-will” call that it repeats throughout the night.

Northern Mockingbird

While primarily a daytime singer, the northern mockingbird may sing during the night as well, imitating other bird species and sounds.

Barred Owl

This owl species has a hooting call that is sometimes referred to as ‘who-cooks-for-you’, and is often heard during the night.

European Nightjar

Its churring call is distinctive and can be heard in the evenings and throughout the night.

Hermit Thrush

They are known for their beautiful, flute-like song that they sing during late evening or early morning.

Chuck-will’s-widow

This bird’s name is derived from its song, which sounds like ‘chuck-will’s-widow’.

Black-Crowned Night-Heron

While they are not typical songbirds, they produce various calls, croaks, and squawks during their nighttime foraging activities.

Sedge Warbler

This bird’s song is characterized by a mix of chirps, warbles, and imitations of other birds, often heard at night.

Eastern Screech Owl

These owls are known for their trilling and whinnying calls that can be heard during the night.