10 Birds That Sing At Night

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Known for its beautiful and complex song, the nightingale’s melodious tunes are often heard during the night.
This bird is famous for its distinctive “whip-poor-will” call that it repeats throughout the night.
While primarily a daytime singer, the northern mockingbird may sing during the night as well, imitating other bird species and sounds.
This owl species has a hooting call that is sometimes referred to as ‘who-cooks-for-you’, and is often heard during the night.
Its churring call is distinctive and can be heard in the evenings and throughout the night.
They are known for their beautiful, flute-like song that they sing during late evening or early morning.
This bird’s name is derived from its song, which sounds like ‘chuck-will’s-widow’.
While they are not typical songbirds, they produce various calls, croaks, and squawks during their nighttime foraging activities.
This bird’s song is characterized by a mix of chirps, warbles, and imitations of other birds, often heard at night.
These owls are known for their trilling and whinnying calls that can be heard during the night.