10 Bizarre Laws Around the World

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
It is illegal to drive a dirty car in Moscow. Dirty cars can be fined for being a visual pollution.
It is illegal to carry more than one week’s worth of prescribed medication into the country without prior permission.
It is illegal to hold salmon under suspicious circumstances, as the salmon has been illegally fished.
It is illegal to drive topless. The country has strict decency laws, and people are to dress modestly in public places.
It is illegal to name a pig “Napoleon” in France, as it’s considered an insult to the historical figure.
This Italian city has made it illegal for people not walking their pets, like dogs at least 3 times a day. Dyeing their pets or docking their tails are also not allowed.
In Queensland, Australia it’s illegal to own a pet rabbit, due to the fear of them destructing agricultural property. Only 34 magicians are allowed to do so there.
Chewing gum sales are prohibited, except for therapeutic gum prescribed by a doctor.
High heels are prohibited at historical sites like the Acropolis in Athens to prevent damage to the ancient structures.
In United Arab Emirates, swearing in public or sending offensive messages can lead to fines or imprisonment.