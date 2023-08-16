10 Blood-Sucking Insects 

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Mosquito

These insects are the most commonly found feeders on human blood and can transmit diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika virus.

Bed Bugs

These nocturnal pests infest beds and furniture, feeding on human blood while their victims sleep.

Lice

Head lice, body lice, and pubic lice are parasitic insects that feed on human blood and can cause itching and irritation.

Ticks

Ticks attach to their hosts, often animals and humans, and can transmit diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Flea

Fleas commonly infest pets and can also bite humans, causing itching and discomfort.

Kissing Bugs

These insects, also known as triatomine, can transmit Chagas disease through their bites. They mostly bite around the mouth or eyes, hence the name.

Horse FlY

Also known as Tabanidae, they  have painful bites and feed on the blood of mammals, including humans.

Chiggers

Also known as red bugs, chiggers are mites that attach to human skin, causing redness and intense itching.

Black Flies

Black flies are known for their painful bites and can transmit diseases like river blindness.

Midge

Often referred to as ‘no-see-um’, due to their small size and ability to bite without being easily noticed.