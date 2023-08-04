10 Books by  Sudha Murty 

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Sudha Murty is a prolific author and has written several books across various genres. Here is a list of some of her popular books.
This is a collection of real-life stories that Sudha Murty has come across during her travels and encounters with people from different walks of life.
Collection of inspiring stories that reflect the essence of India and its diverse culture.
This novel explores the dynamics of family relationships and values in the context of an Indian joint family, particularly the challenges faced by a daughter-in-law living in the USA.
A novel that delves into the cutthroat world of corporate politics and the ethical dilemmas faced by individuals seeking success.
A delightful collection of stories, showcasing the wisdom and innocence found in everyday life.
This novel tells the story of a young woman named Anupama, who struggles with a disfiguring disease and the societal stigma attached to it.
Some lesser-known stories from Mahabharata.
A poignant novel that portrays the conflicts between personal ambitions and marital responsibilities.
Stories that offer insights into human nature and human spirit.
Stories of ordinary people who have achieved remarkable feats.