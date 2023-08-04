10 Books by  Sudha Murty 

Prolific Author 

Sudha Murty is a prolific author and has written several books across various genres. Here is a list of some of her popular books.

Wise and Otherwise: A Salute to Life

This is a collection of real-life stories that Sudha Murty has come across during her travels and encounters with people from different walks of life.

The Old Man and His God: Discovering the Spirit of India

Collection of inspiring stories that reflect the essence of India and its diverse culture.

Dollar Bahu

This novel explores the dynamics of family relationships and values in the context of an Indian joint family, particularly the challenges faced by a daughter-in-law living in the USA.

House of Cards

A novel that delves into the cutthroat world of corporate politics and the ethical dilemmas faced by individuals seeking success.

How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories

A delightful collection of stories, showcasing the wisdom and innocence found in everyday life.

Mahashweta

This novel tells the story of a young woman named Anupama, who struggles with a disfiguring disease and the societal stigma attached to it.

The Serpent’s Revenge: Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata

Some lesser-known stories from Mahabharata.

Gently Falls the Bakula

A poignant novel that portrays the conflicts between personal ambitions and marital responsibilities.

The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk: Life Stories from Here and There

Stories that offer insights into human nature and human spirit.

Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives

Stories of ordinary people who have achieved remarkable feats.