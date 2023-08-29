10 Carnivorous Plants That Feast on Animals
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Venus Flytrap: Clamps shut when triggered by insects, digesting them for nutrients
Pitcher Plant: Attracts prey with slippery, nectar-coated pitcher traps.
Sundew: Sticky tentacles trap insects, which are then digested by enzymes
Cobra Plant: Lures insects into “fangs” where they’re trapped and consumed
Waterwheel Plant: Creates whirlpool-like traps to catch small aquatic creatures.
Butterwort: Sticky leaves ensnare insects for digestion and nutrient absorption.
Tropical Pitcher Plant: Forms intricate traps filled with digestive fluids.
Drosera Regia: Large sundew species that captures and consumes insects.