10 Carnivorous Plants That Feast on Animals 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Venus Flytrap: Clamps shut when triggered by insects, digesting them for nutrients

Pitcher Plant: Attracts prey with slippery, nectar-coated pitcher traps.

Sundew: Sticky tentacles trap insects, which are then digested by enzymes

Cobra Plant: Lures insects into “fangs” where they’re trapped and consumed

Waterwheel Plant: Creates whirlpool-like traps to catch small aquatic creatures.

Butterwort: Sticky leaves ensnare insects for digestion and nutrient absorption.

Tropical Pitcher Plant: Forms intricate traps filled with digestive fluids.

Drosera Regia: Large sundew species that captures and consumes insects.