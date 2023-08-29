10 Celeb-Inspired Silk Sarees For Onam

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a green Kanjeevaram silk saree and a blouse in royal Rani pink.

Malaika Arora stuns in a lime Banarasi silk saree with bold gota patti borders and shimmering gold sequins.

Alia Bhatt’s turquoise green Kanjeevaram silk saree paired with a matching brocade-embroidered sleeveless blouse is simply dreamy.

Priyanka Chopra’s blue silk saree, adorned with intricate silver embroidery, is ideal for understated home celebrations.

Ananya Panday wears a minimalist green silk saree with a stylishly draped design and a plunging bralette blouse.

Aditi Rao Hydari  in a vibrant yellow Chanderi saree paired elegantly with a deep green plunge-neck blouse

Sobhita Dhulipala looked dreamy in a maroon Varanasi silk brocade saree featuring floral wreaths

Deepika Padukone dons a bold golden-embroidered Rani pink silk saree with intricate borders in the photo.