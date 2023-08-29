10 Celeb-Inspired Silk Sarees For Onam
Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a green Kanjeevaram silk saree and a blouse in royal Rani pink.
Malaika Arora stuns in a lime Banarasi silk saree with bold gota patti borders and shimmering gold sequins.
Alia Bhatt’s turquoise green Kanjeevaram silk saree paired with a matching brocade-embroidered sleeveless blouse is simply dreamy.
Priyanka Chopra’s blue silk saree, adorned with intricate silver embroidery, is ideal for understated home celebrations.
Ananya Panday wears a minimalist green silk saree with a stylishly draped design and a plunging bralette blouse.
Aditi Rao Hydari in a vibrant yellow Chanderi saree paired elegantly with a deep green plunge-neck blouse
Sobhita Dhulipala looked dreamy in a maroon Varanasi silk brocade saree featuring floral wreaths
Deepika Padukone dons a bold golden-embroidered Rani pink silk saree with intricate borders in the photo.