10 Colorful Plants That Will Thrive on Your Balcony 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Petunias: These vibrant flowers come in a variety of colors and are perfect for adding a pop of color to your balcony

Coleus: With its colorful foliage, coleus adds a unique and artistic touch to your outdoor space

Geraniums: These classic blooms are known for their bold hues and can thrive in pots or hanging baskets

Calibrachoa: Also called Million Bells, these small, bell-shaped flowers create cascading displays of color

Nasturtiums: Edible and eye-catching, nasturtiums produce vivid blossoms that can add a peppery flair to your salads

Portulaca: With its succulent leaves and bright flowers, portulaca is a low-maintenance choice for sunny balconies

Fuchsia: Known for its distinctive pendulous flowers, fuchsia brings elegance and color to shaded balcony corners

Ornamental Grasses: These come in various shades and add a graceful, textural element to balcony plantings