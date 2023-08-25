10 Colorful Plants That Will Thrive on Your Balcony
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Petunias: These vibrant flowers come in a variety of colors and are perfect for adding a pop of color to your balcony
Coleus: With its colorful foliage, coleus adds a unique and artistic touch to your outdoor space
Geraniums: These classic blooms are known for their bold hues and can thrive in pots or hanging baskets
Calibrachoa: Also called Million Bells, these small, bell-shaped flowers create cascading displays of color
Nasturtiums: Edible and eye-catching, nasturtiums produce vivid blossoms that can add a peppery flair to your salads
Portulaca: With its succulent leaves and bright flowers, portulaca is a low-maintenance choice for sunny balconies
Fuchsia: Known for its distinctive pendulous flowers, fuchsia brings elegance and color to shaded balcony corners
Ornamental Grasses: These come in various shades and add a graceful, textural element to balcony plantings