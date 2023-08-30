10 Common Things Men Lie About

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Most men tend to lie about their height on their dating profiles. They claim to be taller than they actually are.
Men find it very hard to be vulnerable, owing to the cultural emphasis on male “strength.”
Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction but are afraid to admit it.
Men like to cover their mistakes or shift the blame on others.
They never like to admit their fantasies, afraid to hurt or anger their partner.
They do not like to talk about depression or any other mental health issue that may be bothering them.
Many men hide their past relationships on account of their cheating tendencies.
Many men believe their anger to be their own issue, and rarely talk to their partner about it.
Men who believe that they can do it all alone are lying to themselves and others around them.
Many men don’t like to be truthful about their income to their prospective partners, leading to bigger problems later.