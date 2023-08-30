10 Common Things Men Lie About

Their Height

Most men tend to lie about their height on their dating profiles. They claim to be taller than they actually are.

Their Feeings

Men find it very hard to be vulnerable, owing to the cultural emphasis on male “strength.”

Their Sexual Performance

Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction but are afraid to admit it.

Their Mistakes

Men like to cover their mistakes or shift the blame on others.

Their Fantasies

They never like to admit their fantasies, afraid to hurt or anger their partner.

Their Mental State

They do not like to talk about depression or any other mental health issue that may be bothering them.

Their Past Relationships

Many men hide their past relationships on account of their cheating tendencies. 

Their Anger

Many men believe their anger to be their own issue, and rarely talk to their partner about it.

The Fact That They Need You

Men who believe that they can do it all alone are lying to themselves and others around them.

Their Income

Many men don’t like to be truthful about their income to their prospective partners, leading to bigger problems later.

