10 Countries Where Drinking Is Illegal

Alcohol is banned in most Islamic countries, due to Muslim religious principles, but Indonesia, having the world’s largest Muslim population has still failed to implement such laws. Here are 10 countries where liquor consumption is prohibited.
Alcohol is strictly prohibited due to Islamic law and its violation can lead to severe legal penalties, including fines, imprisonment or corporal punishment.
Saudi Arabia
Alcohol is illegal due to cultural and religious reasons. Some non-Muslims in some specific residential areas might have limited access to alcohol, under certain local conditions.
Afghanistan
India
Alcohol laws vary by province, and it is restricted for Muslims.
Pakistan
Maldives
Alcohol is prohibited for local residents but allowed in resorts for tourists.
Alcohol is prohibited due to Islamic law. There are some tourist considerations for alcohol consumption, but they are limited and closely monitored.
Libya
Alcohol is illegal due to Islamic law (Sharia) and cultural norms. Like Libya, Somalia too offers some restricted alcohol access to tourists.
Somalia
The sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Sudan, due to the country’s religious (Islamic) and legal framework.
Sudan
Alcohol is illegal for Muslims and heavily restricted for non-Muslims.
Kuwait
Alcohol is banned for Muslims, but non-Muslims can import a limited amount.