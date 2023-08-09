10 Countries With Harsh Punishments

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The dictator regime in North Korea is known for its oppressive control and harsh punishments, including forced labor camps and public executions.
Known for its implementation of strict Islamic law, punishments include public floggings, amputations, and even the death penalty for various offenses.
China’s legal system has faced criticism for its use of the death penalty, strict censorship, and crackdowns on dissent.
Iran enforces strict Islamic law, with punishments such as public executions, amputations, and lashings for crimes like theft, adultery, and blasphemy.
The country’s legal system has been used to suppress dissenting voices and political activism.
Strict Islamic law are present, including harsh punishments like stoning to death for offenses such as adultery and same-sex relations.
Sudan’s legal system has seen punishments like amputations for theft and other harsh sentences related to morality and public order.
Malaysia has strict laws related to religion and public behavior and certain offenses can result in harsh penalties, including caning.
UAE enforces strict laws related to public behavior and morality, with punishments including floggings and imprisonment.
Yemen has been known for severe penalties such as amputations and public executions carried out under its interpretation of Islamic law.