10 Cute Instagram Captions for Couples in Love
Producer: Priyanka Das
In my totally unbiased opinion, we’re the cutest couple ever.
Sorry but you’re stuck with me now!
My number one, always.
Every day is the best day when I’m with you.
To the only person who will laugh at my jokes.
It wasn’t love at first sight—it took a full five minutes.
Home is wherever I’m with you.
You’re cute, can I keep you?
Just a couple of weirdos in love.
My partner in crime always!
