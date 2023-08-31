10 Different Types Of Roses For Your Garden
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Hybrid Tea Rose: Classic single blooms on long stems, known for their elegance and fragrance
Climbing Rose: Vines that add vertical beauty to gardens with their sprawling growth
Floribunda Rose: Clusters of smaller, colorful blooms on compact bushes
Miniature Rose: Tiny versions of traditional roses, perfect for small spaces or containers
Grandiflora Rose: Combines characteristics of hybrid tea and floribunda roses, producing large blooms in clusters
David Austin (English) Rose: Features the charm of old roses with the repeat flowering of modern varieties
Shrub Rose: Hardy and versatile bushes that can be used in various landscape settings
Knock Out Rose: Disease-resistant, low-maintenance shrubs that bloom profusely throughout the season