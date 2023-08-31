10 Different Types Of Roses For Your Garden

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Hybrid Tea Rose: Classic single blooms on long stems, known for their elegance and fragrance

Climbing Rose: Vines that add vertical beauty to gardens with their sprawling growth

Floribunda Rose: Clusters of smaller, colorful blooms on compact bushes

Miniature Rose: Tiny versions of traditional roses, perfect for small spaces or containers

Grandiflora Rose: Combines characteristics of hybrid tea and floribunda roses, producing large blooms in clusters

David Austin (English) Rose: Features the charm of old roses with the repeat flowering of modern varieties

Shrub Rose: Hardy and versatile bushes that can be used in various landscape settings

Knock Out Rose: Disease-resistant, low-maintenance shrubs that bloom profusely throughout the season