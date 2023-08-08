10 Dishes You Must Try on Independence Day

Karnataka 

Neer dosa is prepared from rice batter and is a special component of the Udupi-Mangalorean cuisine. 

Maharashtra

It is said food is not just something they eat, it is an emotion. Vada Pav is just that. 

Sikkim

Who doesn’t love momos? The best snack to gorge on whenever you step out of the house. 

Gujarat

Dhokla and Khandvi are also famous in every part of India and never go out of season. 

Rajasthan

The crispy taste of Pyaaz ki kachori is undeniable. 

Bihar

Thekua, a perfect sweet to satiate your sugary cravings, anywhere and anytime. 

Uttar Pradesh

A bowl of Makhan Malai promises to be a soul-stirring experience. 

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachali Dhaam is a traditional meal which was previously only made during festival season or on special occasions.

Andhra Pradesh

Mamsam Curry, a meat gravy prepared in spicy sauces, is often served with rice. 

Haryana

Kachri is a vegetable that resembles a small brown-coloured lemon. It can be combined with other vegetables like potatoes to prepare a month-watering subzi. 