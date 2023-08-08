10 Dishes You Must Try on Independence Day

Producer: Nibandh Vinod Images: Shutterstock
Neer dosa is prepared from rice batter and is a special component of the Udupi-Mangalorean cuisine.
It is said food is not just something they eat, it is an emotion. Vada Pav is just that.
Who doesn’t love momos? The best snack to gorge on whenever you step out of the house.
Dhokla and Khandvi are also famous in every part of India and never go out of season.
The crispy taste of Pyaaz ki kachori is undeniable.
Thekua, a perfect sweet to satiate your sugary cravings, anywhere and anytime.
A bowl of Makhan Malai promises to be a soul-stirring experience.
The Himachali Dhaam is a traditional meal which was previously only made during festival season or on special occasions.
Mamsam Curry, a meat gravy prepared in spicy sauces, is often served with rice.
Kachri is a vegetable that resembles a small brown-coloured lemon. It can be combined with other vegetables like potatoes to prepare a month-watering subzi.