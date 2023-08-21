Producer: Nibandh Vinod
The country is all set to celebrate one of the biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi from September 19.
This 10-day long festival is full of pomp and fervour and will continue till September 28.
Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days.
As the lord is considered a guest, everything from food, water, or prasad, should be offered to him first.
Prepare sattvic food for the lord, offer it to idol first and then consume it.
Make sure your Ganesha idol is made of clay and no artificial metallic tinted colour is used.
If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your house in a drum or bucket.
Devotees and their family members should avoid garlic and onion after Ganpati Sthapna.
Lord Ganesha should never be left unattended at home. At least one family member should be there with him.
Do not immerse Lord Ganesha without offering him aarti, puja and bhog first.
Do not delay Ganpati sthapna and follow the muhurat.
Do not consume meat and alcohol during the 10-day long festival.