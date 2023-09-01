10 Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes To Live By

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
“Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”
“Human life as we have it is only the raw material for Human life as it might be.”
“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”
“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.”
“It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not violation of integrity.”
“God lives, feels and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.”
“Love thy neighbor as thyself because you are your neighbor. It is illusion that makes you think that your neighbor is someone other than yourself.”
“A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.”
“To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude.”
“Religion is behaviour and not mere belief.”